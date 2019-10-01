Politics
Maharashtra assembly election 2019: BJP announces list of 125 candidates, CM Fadnavis to contest from Nagpur south-west
Updated : October 01, 2019 02:51 PM IST
The 288-member Maharashtra Assembly goes to polls on October 21 and the results will be out on October 24.
Among others, Manohar Bhadane has been named from Dhule rural and BJP Minister Pankaja Munde from Parli.
BJP state chief Chandrakant Dada Patil will be fighting from Kothrud.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more