Maharashtra assembly election 2019: BJP announces list of 125 candidates, CM Fadnavis to contest from Nagpur south-west

A day after announcing its Haryana list of candidates, the BJP on Tuesday released its list for Maharashtra. The BJP, in the first go has released names of 125 candidates, including present chief minister Devendra Fadnavis who will once again be fighting from the Nagpur South West seat.

BJP state chief Chandrakant Dada Patil will be fighting from Kothrud. Among others, Manohar Bhadane has been named from Dhule rural and BJP Minister Pankaja Munde from Parli.



Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena has only released names of 124 constituencies where from it will contest.

These names were approved by the BJP's Central Election Committee that held the meeting on Sunday. Prime Minister Modi, party president Amit Shah, working president J.P. Nadda, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari were some of the leaders who were present at the CEC.

The saffron party has little time left, as the Election Commission has fixed October 4 as the last date for filing nomination.

The 288-member Maharashtra Assembly goes to polls on October 21 and the results will be out on October 24.

The main contest is between the incumbent BJP-Shiv Sena alliance and the Congress-National Congress Party combine. Other smaller regional parties are also in the fray.

The last date of filing nomination as announced by the Election Commission is October 4 while the date for the scrutiny of the same is October 5.

Both the BJP and the Shiv Sena had fought the 2014 state elections separately. The BJP won 122 seats in Maharashtra and Shiv Sena took home 63 seats.