Maharashtra assembly election 2019: BJP announces list of 125 candidates, CM Fadnavis to contest from Nagpur south-west

Updated : October 01, 2019 02:51 PM IST

The 288-member Maharashtra Assembly goes to polls on October 21 and the results will be out on October 24.
Among others, Manohar Bhadane has been named from Dhule rural and BJP Minister Pankaja Munde from Parli.
BJP state chief Chandrakant Dada Patil will be fighting from Kothrud.
