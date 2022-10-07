Maharashtra allocates Rs 513 crore for Diwali package scheme for 1.5 crore ration card holders

By CNBCTV18.com

The Maharashtra government on Friday issued a resolution and allocated Rs 513 crore for the Diwali package scheme for 1.5 crore ration card holders of the state.

Earlier this week, the Eknath Shinde cabinet had decided to provide a package of groceries at Rs 100 to holders of the ration card in the state for the upcoming Diwali festival. The package will contain 1 kg of rawa (sooji), groundnuts, edible oil and yellow lentils.

"There are 1.70 crore families or seven crore people who have ration cards and are eligible to buy foodgrains from state-run fair price shops," the statement said. The proposal was moved by the Department of Food and Civil Supply and Consumer Protection.

The state government's decision to offer essential items at subsidised rates will enable the economically-weaker sections to prepare snacks and sweets for Diwali using the package of groceries.

The package of groceries would be given only for one month and its distribution will take place from the shops having an e-POS system.

With inputs from PTI