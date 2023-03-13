Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar says farmers committing suicide is not new issue

Sattar was responding to a query by reporters who sought his comment on suicides committed by farmers in his Sillod constituency in Maharashtra's Aurangabad. Sillod police said that at least two farmers had ended their lives during March 3 to 12.

Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar said the farmers of the state committing suicide is not a new issue.

"The issue of farmer suicide is not new. Such incidents are happening for many years. I feel suicides by farmers should not take place anywhere in Maharashtra, including my constituency," said Sattar.

He said a committee has been set up under Agriculture Commissioner to study this issue. Earlier, Sattar on Sunday inspected losses caused to crops in his district due to unseasonal rains and promised to work on the recommendations of the committee once it submits its reports.

Sattar is a member of the Shiv Sena faction headed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. In its maiden Budget, the Eknath Shinde-BJP government has proposed a Rs 6,000 assistance to farmers and Re 1 crop insurance scheme.

"The state government has taken numerous initiatives for farmers. We are giving them the crop insurance for just one rupee," he added.

-With inputs from PTI