Maharashtra: 58% MLAs have criminal cases, 87% MLAs crorepatis, BJP's Mangal Prabhat Lodha richest MLA

Updated : October 03, 2019 02:14 PM IST

Of 275 sitting legislators analysed, 158 MLAs (58 per cent) have declared criminal cases against themselves.
Of 275 sitting MLAs analysed, 239 (87 per cent) are crorepatis.
BJP's Mangal Prabhat Lodha from Malabar Hill constituency in Mumbai has the highest assets of Rs 198 crore.
