Politics
Maharashtra: 58% MLAs have criminal cases, 87% MLAs crorepatis, BJP's Mangal Prabhat Lodha richest MLA
Updated : October 03, 2019 02:14 PM IST
Of 275 sitting legislators analysed, 158 MLAs (58 per cent) have declared criminal cases against themselves.
Of 275 sitting MLAs analysed, 239 (87 per cent) are crorepatis.
BJP's Mangal Prabhat Lodha from Malabar Hill constituency in Mumbai has the highest assets of Rs 198 crore.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more