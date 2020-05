The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government on Tuesday issued the rules for the COVID-19 Lockdown 4.0, which will remain in effect until May 31. Most metros, including India's financial capital Mumbai, remains in red zones where only essential shops will open along with any other relaxations given by the municipal corporation.

Ecommerce firms will be able to deliver all essential as well as non-essential services, including in red zones. However, taxi, rickshaw, ola, uber services are not allowed in red zone areas.

All private offices will remain shut as per the Lockdown 4.0 rules.

As part of its revised guidelines for lockdown 4.0, the Maharashtra government has permitted e-commerce delivery of essentials and non-essentials in red zones.

The state government has also allowed the opening of stadiums, sports complexes and public spaces in non-red zones. However, no events can be held with spectators.

Red, green and orange zones have also been redrawn. Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune city, Solapur city, Aurangabad city, Malegaon, Dhule Nashik city, Jalgaon, Akola and Amravati are under a ‘red zone’.

As per the latest Union home ministry updates, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of confirmed cases in the country at 35,058, followed by Tamil Nadu at 11,760, Gujarat at 11,745, Delhi at 10,054, Rajasthan at 5,507, Madhya Pradesh at 5,236 and Uttar Pradesh at 4,605.

The state also tops the death tally with 1,249 fatalities. Gujarat comes second with 694 deaths, followed by Madhya Pradesh at 252, West Bengal at 244, Delhi at 168, Rajasthan at 138, Uttar Pradesh at 118, Tamil Nadu at 81 and Andhra Pradesh at 50.

The number of coronavirus cases crossed the one lakh mark in India on Tuesday, while the death toll due to the infection touched 3,163, according to the Union Health Ministry.

A total of 134 deaths and 4,970 COVID-19 cases were reported in the country in the past 24 hours since 8 pm on Monday, it said.

The total number of coronavirus cases has risen to 1,01,139, the ministry said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 58,802 while 39,173 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, it said.