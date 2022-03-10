Maharajpur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Maharajpur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Maharajpur is an assembly constituency in the Kanpur Nagar district, in the Doab region of the state of Uttar Pradesh. The Maharajpur legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Akbarpur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Maharajpur was won by Satish Mahana of the BJP. He defeated BSP's Manoj Kumar Shukla.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Satish Mahana.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Satish Mahana garnered 132394 votes, securing 55.93 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 91826 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 38.79 percent.