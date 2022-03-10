Maharajganj Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Maharajganj Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Maharajganj is an assembly constituency in the Maharajganj district, in the North East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Maharajganj legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on March 3, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Maharajganj Lok Sabha constituency.

Click here to track the Maharajganj election result LIVE

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Maharajganj was won by Jaimangal of the BJP. He defeated BSP's Nirmesh Mangal.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Sudama.In the 2017 assembly polls, Jaimangal garnered 125154 votes, securing 50.63 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 68361 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 27.65 percent.