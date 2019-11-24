#Zee#Telecom#DHFL
Maharahstra: Supreme Court asks Centre to produce governor's letters inviting BJP to form govt

Updated : November 24, 2019 04:14 PM IST

The Supreme Court on Sunday asked solicitor general Tushar Mehta to place before it on Monday morning the letters of the governor recommending revocation of President's Rule and inviting Devendra Fadnavis to form government in Maharashtra.
The court also issued notice to Fadnavis and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.
The bench asked solicitor general Mehta to produce letters of the governor tomorrow at 10.30 am for passing orders.
