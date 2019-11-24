Politics
Maharahstra: Supreme Court asks Centre to produce governor's letters inviting BJP to form govt
Updated : November 24, 2019 04:14 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Sunday asked solicitor general Tushar Mehta to place before it on Monday morning the letters of the governor recommending revocation of President's Rule and inviting Devendra Fadnavis to form government in Maharashtra.
The court also issued notice to Fadnavis and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.
The bench asked solicitor general Mehta to produce letters of the governor tomorrow at 10.30 am for passing orders.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more