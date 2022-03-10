Mahadewa is an assembly constituency in the Basti district, in the North East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Mahadewa legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on March 3, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Basti Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Mahadewa was won by Ravi Kumar Sonkar of the BJP. He defeated BSP's Doodhram.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Ram Karan Arya.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Ravi Kumar Sonkar garnered 82429 votes, securing 41.36 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 25884 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 12.99 percent.