Mahabalipuram all geared up for Modi-Xi informal summit
Updated : October 11, 2019 10:16 AM IST
The meeting between Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping would be the third after Modi's re-election in May.
Security has been tightened at Mahabalipuram and Chennai. The state police have deployed thousands of security forces and installed CCTV cameras at several places.
Xi will leave for China on Saturday afternoon.
