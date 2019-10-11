#MonetaryPolicy#CorporateTaxCut#AutoWoes
Mahabalipuram all geared up for Modi-Xi informal summit

Updated : October 11, 2019 10:16 AM IST

The meeting between Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping would be the third after Modi's re-election in May.
Security has been tightened at Mahabalipuram and Chennai. The state police have deployed thousands of security forces and installed CCTV cameras at several places.
Xi will leave for China on Saturday afternoon.
TCS Q2 net profit grows 1.8% YoY to Rs 8,042 crore, misses estimates

IndusInd Bank Q2 net jumps 52% to Rs 1,401 crore

'Voltas, Muthoot Finance among 5 stocks that could give 10-14% return in 1-3 months'

