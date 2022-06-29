Maharashtra political crisis: Uddhav Thackeray to face floor test tomorrow; Eknath Shinde, other rebel Shiv Sena MLAs to reach Mumbai

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has called for a trust vote against embattled Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray as he is "of the opinion that (Thackeray) has lost the confidence of the majority on the floor of the House".

Koshyari wrote a letter to the secretary of the state Assembly, convening a special session of the Assembly at 11 am on Thursday "with the only agenda of a trust vote against the government". Koshyari said he received letters from "certain independent MLAs" and the leader of the opposition, which claimed that Thackeray does not have a majority and asked for the floor test "immediately". Devendra Fadnavis, a former CM, claimed the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress ruling coalition seemed to be in a minority as 39 Sena MLAs, who belong to the rebel faction led by cabinet minister Eknath Shinde, have said they do not support the government.

"Consequently, in exercise of the powers conferred by Article 174 r/w 175(2) of the Constitution of India I have, by a letter dated (June 29, 2022), directed a special session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly to be convened on (June 30, 2022) at 11 am and directed (Thackeray) to prove his majority on the floor of the house," the Governor wrote in the letter.

"The business of the House shall be conducted in such a way that the speeches if any, are concluded in a short period of time and the trust vote is concluded by 5 pm," Koshyari added in the letter. The Governor recommended that the proceedings be captured on video and adequate arrangements be made for the security of the MLAs inside and outside the Assembly.

The Centre has put the Rapid Action Force (RAF) on standby amid the developing political situation in Maharashtra. A message was sent to 3 battalions to be ready to move by road or air on short notice. Sources said more additional troops are likely to be placed on a need basis.

Also, rebel Shiv Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde will reach Mumbai on Thursday. "I'm here to pray for the peace and happiness of Maharashtra. Will go to Mumbai tomorrow for the floor test and follow all the process," said Shinde. Around 40 rebel Sena MLAs and at least 10 independent legislators have lodged themselves at a five-star hotel in Guwahati in their bid to bring down the two-and-a-half-year-old MVA government.

Yesterday, Shiv Sena said if the Governor will give directions for a floor test before July 12, the party will approach the court against the Governor's orders. The Shiv Sena is likely to go to court.