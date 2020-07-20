India Maha govt to soon implement foster care policy for children Updated : July 20, 2020 10:05 AM IST The foster family will not be permanent and will not have legal rights over the child As part the policy, foster families will be selected based on their ability, intent, capacity and prior experience in taking care of children. The shortlisted foster families will be trained to meetthe needs and rights of the child. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply