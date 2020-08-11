  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Aviation

Maha govt to accord state funeral to Capt Deepak Sathe

Updated : August 11, 2020 09:24 AM IST

Lauding Sathe, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said his life shall inspire young pilots to achieve the 'Sword of Honour'.
He survived an air crash in the early 1990s when he was in the Air Force and was hospitalised for six months, his cousin earlier said.
Maha govt to accord state funeral to Capt Deepak Sathe

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Bank of Baroda reports Rs 864 crore loss in Q1; 21% of book is under moratorium

Bank of Baroda reports Rs 864 crore loss in Q1; 21% of book is under moratorium

Beirut could run out of bread in 2 1/2 weeks: UN food chief

Beirut could run out of bread in 2 1/2 weeks: UN food chief

NDTV Q1 net profit drops 55% to Rs 7.55 crore

NDTV Q1 net profit drops 55% to Rs 7.55 crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement