Maem Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Maem Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Maem is an assembly constituency in the North Goa district, in the North Goa region of the state of Goa.

The Maem legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022.

The assembly seat is for the General category and it falls in the North Goa Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Goa Legislative Assembly elections, Maem was won by Pravin Zantye of the BJP. He defeated INC's Santosh Kumar Sawant. Before that, in the 2012 Goa vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Anant Shet.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Pravin Zantye garnered 12430 votes, securing 51.56 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 4974 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 20.63 percent.

The total number of voters in the Maem constituency stands at 28357 with 13948 male voters and 14409 female voters.

The Maem constituency has a literacy level of 89.57 percent.