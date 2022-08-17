Mini
The order came as former party coordinator O Paneerselvam (OPS) moved the court to stay the conduct of the meeting. OPS had questioned the legality and violation of bylaws in convening the meeting.
The Madras High Court on Wednesday stayed the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) General Council's decision to elect Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) as interim General Secretary. The court ordered convening a fresh General Council Meeting to elect a general secretary.
Following the order, celebrations erupted outside OPS's residence in Chennai.
On July 11, EPS was appointed as the interim general secretary of AIADMK, thus ending the dual leadership in the party. He had also expelled OPS. The party had terminated the coordinator and joint coordinator posts and has decided to create a Deputy General Secretary post, who will be selected by the party's General Secretary.