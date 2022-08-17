    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homepolitics News

    Setback for Palaniswami as Madras HC rules in favour of O Paneerselvam in AIADMK power tussle

    Setback for Palaniswami as Madras HC rules in favour of O Paneerselvam in AIADMK power tussle

    Setback for Palaniswami as Madras HC rules in favour of O Paneerselvam in AIADMK power tussle
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    The order came as former party coordinator O Paneerselvam (OPS) moved the court to stay the conduct of the meeting. OPS had questioned the legality and violation of bylaws in convening the meeting.

    The Madras High Court on Wednesday stayed the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) General Council's decision to elect Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) as interim General Secretary. The court ordered convening a fresh General Council Meeting to elect a general secretary.
    The order came as former party coordinator O Paneerselvam (OPS) moved the court to stay the conduct of the meeting. OPS had questioned the legality and violation of bylaws in convening the meeting.
    Following the order, celebrations erupted outside OPS's residence in Chennai.
    On July 11, EPS was appointed as the interim general secretary of AIADMK, thus ending the dual leadership in the party. He had also expelled OPS. The party had terminated the coordinator and joint coordinator posts and has decided to create a Deputy General Secretary post, who will be selected by the party's General Secretary.

    Tags

    AIADMKEdappadi K PalaniswamiMadras High CourtO Panneerselvam

    Next Article

    More discussion needed if welfare schemes can be called freebies, says Supreme Court

    arrow down

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng