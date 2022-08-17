By CNBCTV18.com

The Madras High Court on Wednesday stayed the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) General Council's decision to elect Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) as interim General Secretary. The court ordered convening a fresh General Council Meeting to elect a general secretary.

The order came as former party coordinator O Paneerselvam (OPS) moved the court to stay the conduct of the meeting. OPS had questioned the legality and violation of bylaws in convening the meeting.

Following the order, celebrations erupted outside OPS's residence in Chennai.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu | Celebrations erupt outside the residence of O Panneerselvam in ChennaiMadras HC passed an order in his favour on his plea questioning legality of convening AIADMK Gen Council meeting. HC ordered status quo ante June 23 & ordered a fresh gen council meeting pic.twitter.com/BpI3YcoX1q — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2022