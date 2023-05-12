Madikeri Election Results LIVE | Mantar Gowda of Congress defeats BJP's Appachu Ranjan

BJP’s Appachu Ranjan MP is the incumbent MLA from Madikeri seat, having won the assembly elections in 2018 after defeating Congress leader A Jivijaya. In 2013, BJP had won this too.

Karnataka Assembly Election Result 2023 LIVE:

Madikeri Assembly Constituency in Karnataka’s Kodagu district is one of the key constituencies in the upcoming state assembly election 2023. The seat lies in communally sensitive region of coastal Karnataka and is a reserved sear for Schedule Caste candidates (SC).

But this, Congress has turned the table with its candidate Mantar Gowda winning the seat amid the party's statewide sweep. Apart from BJP’s Appachu Ranjan, Napanda Mutappa from the JD(S) was also one of the top contenders for the seat.

There are a total of 2,12,726 voters in Madikeri constituency, of which 1,05,832 are male, 1,06,888 are females and eight are transgender. About 78 percent turnout was recorded in the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections.

Madikeri is framed by the Western Ghats Mountain range. The town is known for the Raja’s Seat, a simple monument overlooking forests and rice paddies.