Madikeri Election Results | Hill town key for BJP's victory in Karnataka

The voting for Madikeri Assembly constituency is scheduled on May 10 along with the rest 223 constituencies of Karnataka. Results will be announced on May 13.

Madikeri Assembly Constituency in Karnataka’s Kodagu district is one of the key constituencies in the upcoming state assembly election 2023.

There are a total of 2,12,726 voters in Madikeri constituency, of which 1,05,832 are male, 1,06,888 are females and eight are transgender.

About 78 percent turnout was recorded in the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections.