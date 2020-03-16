Madhya Pradesh trust vote: Uncertainty looms as Jyotiraditya Scinida loyalist MLAs may not return to Bhopal
Updated : March 16, 2020 10:31 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon had on Saturday night directed Chief Minister Kamal Nath to seek a trust vote in the House immediately after he delivers his customary address on the first day of the Budget session beginning Monday.
MP CM Kamal Nath, who met the Governor on Sunday late night, said that the decision on a floor test will be taken by the Speaker.
The holding of a floor test found no mention in the List of Business (LoB) issued by the state Assembly secretariat on Sunday night.