    Congress leaders from Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan meet Kharge ahead of polls
    Kharge also met with Congress leaders from Delhi and Punjab, wherein he was told by policymakers that there would be no alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi.

    After a landslide victory in Karnataka, the Congress party is getting started on its campaign strategy for Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, both of which are headed to elections before the end of this year.

    On Monday, senior Congress leaders from MP and Rajasthan convened a meeting with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in New Delhi.
    The meeting highlights the Congress' efforts to activate party cadres and prepare the ground for the assembly polls.
