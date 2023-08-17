Madhya Pradesh Polls: BJP releases first list of 39 candidates

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday released its first list of 39 candidates for Madhya Pradesh, including five women, for the upcoming assembly polls.

The names were decided at the BJP's Central Election Committee meeting on Wednesday which was chaired by party chief JP Nadda and attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and other senior leaders.

In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP has fielded Sarla Vijendra Rawat from Sabalgarh, Priyanka Meena from Chachaoura, Lalita Yadav from Chhatarpur, Anchal Sonkar from Jabalpur Purba (SC), Nirmala Bhuriya from Petlawad, Bhanu Bhuriya from Jhabua (ST), Alok Sharma from Bhopal Uttar and Dhruv Narayan Singh from Bhopal Madhya, among others.

Besides Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram are scheduled to go to polls later this year. The BJP is in power only in Madhya Pradesh and is running an intense campaign to oust the Congress government in Chhattisgarh.

Here is the list of candidates for the upcoming state polls