Madhya Pradesh Polls: BJP releases first list of 39 candidates

2 Min Read
By CNBCTV18.com Aug 17, 2023 5:01:51 PM IST (Published)

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday released its first list of 39 candidates for Madhya Pradesh, including five women, for the upcoming assembly polls.

The names were decided at the BJP's Central Election Committee meeting on Wednesday which was chaired by party chief JP Nadda and attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and other senior leaders.
In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP has fielded Sarla Vijendra Rawat from Sabalgarh, Priyanka Meena from Chachaoura, Lalita Yadav from Chhatarpur, Anchal Sonkar from Jabalpur Purba (SC), Nirmala Bhuriya from Petlawad, Bhanu Bhuriya from Jhabua (ST), Alok Sharma from Bhopal Uttar and Dhruv Narayan Singh from Bhopal Madhya, among others.
Besides Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram are scheduled to go to polls later this year. The BJP is in power only in Madhya Pradesh and is running an intense campaign to oust the Congress government in Chhattisgarh.
Here is the list of candidates for the upcoming state polls
S.No.ConstituencyCandidate name
1SabalgarhSarla Vijendra Rawat
2SumawaliAdal Singh Kansana
3Gohad (SC)Lal Singh Arya
4PichhorePreetam Lodhi
5ChachouraPriyanka Meena
6ChanderiJagannath Singh Raghuvanshi
7BandaVeerendra Singh Lambardar
8MaharajpurKanakhya Pratap Singh
9ChhatarpurLalita Yadav
10PathariyaLakhan Patel
11Gunnaor (SC)Rajesh Kumar Verma
12ChitrakootSurendra Singh Gaharwar
13Pushprajgarh (ST)Heerasingh Shyam
14Barwara (ST)Dhirendra Singh
15BargiNeeraj Thakur
16Jabalpur Purba (SC)Anchal Sonkar
17Shahpura (ST)Omprakash Dhurwey
18Bichhiya (ST)Vijay Anand Marwal
19Baihar (ST)Bhagat Singh Netam
20LanjiRajkumar Karrahe
21Barghat (ST)Kamal Maskole
22Gotegaon (SC)Mahendra Nagesh
23SaunsarNanabhau Mohod
24Pandhurna (ST)Prakash Uikey
25MultaiChandrashekhar Deshmukh
26Bhainsdehi (ST)Mahendra Singh Chouhan
27Bhopal UttarAlok Sharma
28Bhopal MadhyaDhruv Narayan Singh
29Sonkatch (SC)Rajesh Sonkar
30Maheshwar (SC)Rajkumar Mev
31KasrawadAtmaram Patel
32Alirajpur (ST)Nagar Singh Chouhan
33Jhabua (ST)Bhanu Bhuriya
34Petlawad (ST)Nirmala Bhuriya
35Kukshi (ST)Jaydeep Patel
36Dharampuri (ST)Kalu Singh Thakur
37RauMadhu Verma
38Tarana (SC)Tarachand Goyal
39Ghatiya (SC)Satish Malviya
