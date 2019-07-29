Politics
Madhya Pradesh is India's 'tiger state' with 526 count, Karnataka comes 2nd
Updated : July 29, 2019 03:52 PM IST
MP had lost the coveted "tiger state" status to Karnataka in 2011.
Karnataka is a close second with 524 tigers, followed by Uttarakhand with 442.
