Politics
Madhya Pradesh government to make cultivation of cannabis legal
Updated : November 22, 2019 09:22 AM IST
"Madhya Pradesh government will legalise the cultivation of cannabis," said state legal affairs minister PC Sharma.
"With this, new businesses will come to the fore in the state," Sharma added.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more