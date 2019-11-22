Madhya Pradesh government to make cultivation of cannabis legal

The Congress-led Madhya Pradesh government is set to make cultivation of cannabis in the state legal, news agency ANI reported.

"Madhya Pradesh government will legalise the cultivation of cannabis," said state legal affairs minister PC Sharma on Wednesday, as reported by the agency.

The minister, however, clarified that cannabis will be used only to make medicines for cancer, clothes, and bioplastic, said the report.

"With this, new businesses will come to the fore in the state," Sharma added.