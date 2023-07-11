Ahead of Madhya Pradesh elections, CM Shivraj Chouhan commissions Ladli Behna Sena

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has launched the Ladli Behna Sena (LBS), an organization aimed at empowering women in the state ahead of the upcoming elections. The LBS will promote government schemes, facilitate women's participation, and work towards their overall welfare and empowerment.

Ahead of the upcoming elections, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has inaugurated the Ladli Behna Sena (LBS), a newly-formed organization aimed at empowering women in Madhya Pradesh. Chouhan's move is seen as an outreach to women voters ahead of the upcoming state Assembly elections. The formation of the LBS is intended to promote government schemes targeted at women, enabling them to benefit from these initiatives and achieve social and economic self-reliance.

Speaking at the inaugural conference of the LBS held in Mohankheda, Chouhan emphasized the significance of empowering women in the state. This move comes as women voters outnumber their male counterparts in 18 out of the 230 Assembly segments, as revealed by recent data. These segments are primarily located in the tribal-dominated districts of Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Alirajpur, and Jhabua.

The number of women voters in Madhya Pradesh has witnessed a significant increase of 2.79 percent, reaching a total of 2,60,23,733. State government officials report that out of the 1.34 million new voters, 7.07 lakh are women.

In light of these statistics, Chouhan administered an oath to the members of the newly-formed Sena, urging them to work towards the upliftment, welfare, and empowerment of women.

The conference saw women pledging to engage in various activities such as combating addiction, conserving power, promoting cleanliness, protecting the girl child, saving water, and working towards the overall welfare of women. Chouhan expressed his belief that the Ladli Behna Sena will play a crucial role in advancing women's empowerment in Madhya Pradesh

To ensure effective coordination within the LBS, active Anganwadi workers, who are associated with rural childcare centres, have been appointed as coordinators. The government has encouraged women, particularly in rural areas, to form groups and participate in the LBS.

The Ladli Behna Sena was announced by Chouhan on March 6 in Bhopal during the launch of the Ladli Behna Yojana, which provides a monthly aid of Rs 1,000 to women. Chouhan highlighted that the members of the LBS will monitor intermediaries who exploit women by charging commissions for facilitating access to welfare schemes.

The opposition Congress party is also striving to gain the support of women voters. It has promised to provide financial assistance of Rs 1,500 per month if it emerges victorious in the upcoming Assembly polls at the end of the year.