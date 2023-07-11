Ahead of Madhya Pradesh elections, CM Shivraj Chouhan commissions Ladli Behna Sena

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has launched the Ladli Behna Sena (LBS), an organization aimed at empowering women in the state ahead of the upcoming elections. The LBS will promote government schemes, facilitate women's participation, and work towards their overall welfare and empowerment.

Ahead of the upcoming elections, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has inaugurated the Ladli Behna Sena (LBS), a newly-formed organization aimed at empowering women in Madhya Pradesh. Chouhan's move is seen as an outreach to women voters ahead of the upcoming state Assembly elections. The formation of the LBS is intended to promote government schemes targeted at women, enabling them to benefit from these initiatives and achieve social and economic self-reliance.

Speaking at the inaugural conference of the LBS held in Mohankheda, Chouhan emphasized the significance of empowering women in the state. This move comes as women voters outnumber their male counterparts in 18 out of the 230 Assembly segments, as revealed by recent data. These segments are primarily located in the tribal-dominated districts of Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Alirajpur, and Jhabua.

The number of women voters in Madhya Pradesh has witnessed a significant increase of 2.79 percent, reaching a total of 2,60,23,733. State government officials report that out of the 1.34 million new voters, 7.07 lakh are women.