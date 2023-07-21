Congress leader Kamal Nath rejected the notion that PM Modi was invincible in the face of the new Opposition alliance INDIA, drawing parallels to Indira Gandhi, who was defeated despite making similar claims.

In an exclusive interview with News18 ahead of the upcoming polls, Congress leader Kamal Nath attacked Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for his election promises, calling the incumbent BJP leader "desperate" to stay in power.

The Congress and BJP are at war in Madhya Pradesh, fighting to win the trust of women voters. State government officials report that out of the 13.4 lakh new voters, 7.07 lakh are women.

The BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government this month commissioned the Ladli Behna Sena , an organisation aimed at empowering women in the state by engaging in civic responsibilities such as promoting cleanliness and combating addiction.

Paired with a monthly aid of Rs 1,000 to women (expected to be raised to Rs 3,000) under the Ladli Behna Yojana, the move is seen as an outreach to women voters. However, the Congress too, has announced a monthly aid of Rs 1,500 to women if it wins the election.

Nath, in his interview with News18 on Thursday, slammed back at Chouhan, saying that ahead of the elections, the incumbent chief minister was handing out cash doles to women who knew Chouhan was going out of power.

"Well, the CM is desperate and people in Madhya Pradesh have understood that his time of departure has come and they are waiting to bid him goodbye," Nath said.

When asked if women would doubt the Congress' promises since they were already receiving aid from the government, Nath said, "I don’t think this is a factor. The women are also realising that Shivraj ji will only give the money for the next four months and after that, it will all go up in the air."

He also rejected the notion that the prime minister was invincible in the face of the new Opposition alliance INDIA, drawing parallels to Indira Gandhi, who was defeated despite making similar claims.

"But some say PM Modi is invincible despite opposition parties coming together as his popularity is very high. They used to say this about Indira Gandhi and she lost her own election. That is the reality," Nath said.

When asked about the recent Opposition meeting in Bengaluru, Nath said that the alliance is "in the process of getting its act together."

He also highlighted the key promises made by the Congress party to the people of Madhya Pradesh. Among them, he emphasised the need to support women by providing them with essential amenities like subsidised LPG cylinders and free electricity up to 100 units per month.

ALSO READ | PM Modi sounds poll bugle in Madhya Pradesh; flags off 5 Vande Bharat trains

He criticised the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for labelling such welfare measures as "revadis" or freebies when proposed by his party, but not applying the same label to their own initiatives.

"They (PM) call it revadi culture, but when they do it, it is not revadi culture! That is the issue!" Nath exclaimed in the interview.

Madhya Pradesh is due for Assembly elections sometime this year and campaigning in the state is in full swing.