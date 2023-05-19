English
Madhya Pradesh 2023 election: Kamal Nath promises free electricity up to 100 units

Madhya Pradesh 2023 election: Kamal Nath promises free electricity up to 100 units

By CNBCTV18.com  May 19, 2023 1:50 PM IST (Updated)
According to a News18 report, Nath and Congress have also promised Rs 1,500 per month to all women in Madhya Pradesh and a price cap of Rs 500 on LPG gas cylinders.

politics | May 19, 2023 1:42 PM IST
Taking a page out of the Congress' campaign manual in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath on Thursday promised free electricity up to 100 units and a 50 percent reduction in bills for consumption up to 200 units if his party is voted to power in the upcoming elections due in November this year.

According to a News18 report, Nath and Congress have also promised Rs 1,500 per month to all women in Madhya Pradesh and a price cap of Rs 500 on LPG gas cylinders.
He has also promised to bring back the old pension scheme and vowed to restart the farm loan waiver, which Nath claims was left incomplete after the 2020 rebellion.
Karnataka voters were promised similar freebies, including 200 units of free electricity and Rs 2,000 to all matriarchs, by the Congress.
Speaking in Badnawar, Nath also questioned Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on its government's promises and provisions to the state in the runup to elections.
"I ask Shivraj Singh, what have you given? You gave inflation, unemployment, corruption and recruitment scam. Shivraj Singh has now become an announcement machine," Nath added.
Elections in Madhya Pradesh are due November 2023 as the tenure for the current Assembly ends on January 6, 2024.
The state boasts 230 seats and saw a political crisis similar to Karnataka in 2020 when the ruling Congress party was overthrown following the resignation of 22 Congress legislators, paving the way for the current BJP government.
First Published: May 19, 2023 1:42 PM IST
