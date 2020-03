Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Friday announced his resignation from the post of chief minister, hours ahead of the floor test.

"I have decided to tender my resignation to the Governor today," Nath said while addressing a press briefing in Bhopal.

In his address, Nath blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for destabilising his government while adding that his government tried best to give a new direction to the state in a span of 15 months.

"Over the last 15 months, I have worked for the progress of Madhya Pradesh. BJP got 15 years but i only got 15 months, but during this time people of Madhya Pradesh know the conspiracy that BJP has indulged in. From day one, BJP began plotting. The party also held our MLAs capitve in Karnataka. Twenty-two of our MLAs were held capitve in Bengaluru. This was politics spending crores of rupees," news agency ANI quoted Nath as saying at the briefing.

Earlier, the MP CM conducted a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) at his residence in Bhopal ahead of the Supreme Court-directed floor test in the state assembly.

The apex court had on Thursday ordered the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker to conduct a floor test by 5 pm on Friday, leaving the fate of the 15-month-old Kamal Nath government hanging by a thread after the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs.

The CLP meeting was called ahead of the special session of Madhya assembly scheduled to start at 2 pm.

Late Thursday night, Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker N P Prajapati had accepted the resignation of the remaining 16 MLAs loyal to former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia.

With the resignation of 16 more MLAs, the strength of Congress has come down to 92 from 108.

Earlier, six ministers had resigned which brought down the ruling party's strength from 114 to 108.