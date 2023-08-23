CNBC TV18
Madhya Pradesh cabinet expansion likely today: Reports

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met with state governor Mangubhai Patel in Bhopal on Tuesday. The meeting comes in the backdrop of reports of cabinet expansion, ahead of the assembly elections later this year.

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 23, 2023 11:18:23 AM IST (Updated)

The Madhya Pradesh cabinet, under CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, is likely to go through an expansion today, News18 reported.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met with state governor Mangubhai Patel in Bhopal on Tuesday. The meeting comes in the backdrop of reports of cabinet expansion, ahead of the assembly elections later this year.
At present, the MP government has a total of 23 Cabinet ministers and seven state ministers.
The last time the MP cabinet was expanded was in January 21, with the induction of BJP's Jyotiraditya Scindia, who had exited Congress in March 2020. Him switching sides to BJP triggered the fall of the Kamal Nath-led government in MP.
On another note, recently, Union Home Minister Amit Shah ducked the question on naming the chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections. Shah was in Bhopal to present the state's report card.
Shah said, "Why are you getting into what the job of the party is? That's the job of our party, we will decide."
First Published: Aug 23, 2023 11:02 AM IST
