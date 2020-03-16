  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Global stocks plunge, dollar slides
Bitcoin plunges to lowest in a year as volatility grips
Brent crude set for worst week since 1991
Rupee opens 19 paise lower at 74.10 against dollar
Home Politics
Politics

Madhya Pradesh BJP legislators return to Bhopal after 5 days in Haryana

Updated : March 16, 2020 09:24 AM IST

Congress MLAs, who were lodged in two resorts in Jaipur, returned to Bhopal on Sunday and are put up in Hotel Courtyard Marriott in MP Nagar locality, about one kilometre from the assembly.
After 22 MLAs submitted their resignations last week, Governor Lalji Tandon directed Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Saturday to seek a trust vote just after his (governor's) address on the first day of the budget session beginning from Monday.
BJP had taken its MLAs to the Manesar resort on March 10 in a bid to keep it's flock together amid the political crisis in Madhya Pradesh.
Madhya Pradesh BJP legislators return to Bhopal after 5 days in Haryana

You May Also Like

Gold prices today: Spot gold up by 0.9% at $1,543.60 per ounce

Gold prices today: Spot gold up by 0.9% at $1,543.60 per ounce

Yes Bank clarifies: Additional tier-1 bonds to be permanently written down

Yes Bank clarifies: Additional tier-1 bonds to be permanently written down

Gold prices today: Yellow metal drops Rs 1,800 amid global sell-off

Gold prices today: Yellow metal drops Rs 1,800 amid global sell-off

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement