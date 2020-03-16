Politics

Madhya Pradesh BJP legislators return to Bhopal after 5 days in Haryana

Updated : March 16, 2020 09:24 AM IST

Congress MLAs, who were lodged in two resorts in Jaipur, returned to Bhopal on Sunday and are put up in Hotel Courtyard Marriott in MP Nagar locality, about one kilometre from the assembly.

After 22 MLAs submitted their resignations last week, Governor Lalji Tandon directed Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Saturday to seek a trust vote just after his (governor's) address on the first day of the budget session beginning from Monday.