Madhya Pradesh | PhonePe warns Congress of legal action for using logo in CM Shivraj Chouhan posters

Online payment platform PhonePe has raised objections over the use of its name and logo in an intense poster war between the ruling BJP and the Congress in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh. The posters that say "50% laao, PhonePe kaam karao (pay 50% commission to get your work done)” feature MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s face on a QR code. Videos of these posters in various cities of MP, including Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Sehore, Rewa, Mandsaur, Ujjain and Bhind, were shared on Twitter by Congress.

PhonePe, in an official statement, urged the Congress to remove the posters, emphasising that the company is not associated with any political campaign or party. “The PhonePe logo is a registered trademark of our company and any unauthorized usage of PhonePe’s intellectual property rights will invite legal action. We humbly request @INCMP to remove the posters and banners featuring our brand logo and colour,” the company tweeted.

The Madhya Pradesh police have also registered a case against unidentified persons in connection to the posters. State Home Minister Narottam Mishra lashed out at the Congress for engaging in dirty politics with the posters. He said the party was attempting to divert people's attention from corruption in their tenure. “The dirty politics of Congress has come to the fore. There's nothing more to say after the PhonePe tweet. The public knows that you are blaming others to hide your corruption,” he said.

Mishra denied the BJP's involvement in the poster controversy, accusing senior Congress leader and former CM Kamal Nath of corruption. “BJP engages in clean politics and does not do dirty tricks like Congress,” he said.

The Congress claimed that posters featuring Shivraj Singh Chouhan were a retaliation to the posters on Kamal Nath put by the BJP. Posters of Kamal Nath, dubbing him 'corrupt Nath' surfaced in Bhopal on June 23. They featured a QR code with the message “Scam se bachne ke liye scan kare” (scan to prevent scams).