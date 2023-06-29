CNBC TV18
Madhya Pradesh | PhonePe warns Congress of legal action for using logo in CM Shivraj Chouhan posters

The posters that say "50% laao, PhonePe kaam karao (pay 50% commission to get your work done)” feature MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s face on a QR code. Madhya Pradesh is slated to go the polls this year.

Online payment platform PhonePe has raised objections over the use of its name and logo in an intense poster war between the ruling BJP and the Congress in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh. The posters that say "50% laao, PhonePe kaam karao (pay 50% commission to get your work done)” feature MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s face on a QR code. Videos of these posters in various cities of MP, including Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Sehore, Rewa, Mandsaur, Ujjain and Bhind, were shared on Twitter by Congress.

PhonePe, in an official statement, urged the Congress to remove the posters, emphasising that the company is not associated with any political campaign or party. “The PhonePe logo is a registered trademark of our company and any unauthorized usage of PhonePe’s intellectual property rights will invite legal action. We humbly request @INCMP to remove the posters and banners featuring our brand logo and colour,” the company tweeted.
https://twitter.com/PhonePe/status/1673346060914229251?s=20
