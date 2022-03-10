Madhuban Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Madhuban Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Madhuban is an assembly constituency in the Mau district, in the East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Madhuban legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 7, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Ghosi Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Madhuban was won by Dara Singh Chauhan of the BJP. He defeated INC's Amresh Chand. Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by BSP's Umesh Pandey.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Dara Singh Chauhan garnered 86238 votes, securing 40.26 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 29415 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 13.73 percent.

The total number of voters in the Madhuban constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Madhuban constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.