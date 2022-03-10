Madhaugarh Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Madhaugarh Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Madhaugarh is an assembly constituency in the Jalaun district, in the Bundelkhand region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Madhaugarh legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on February 20, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Jalaun Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Madhaugarh was won by Moolchandra Singh of the BJP. He defeated BSP's Girish Kumar.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BSP's Santram.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Moolchandra Singh garnered 108737 votes, securing 43.04 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 45985 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 18.2 percent.