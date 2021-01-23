Politics Madame Vice President Kamala Harris: A possibility becomes a reality Updated : January 23, 2021 08:50 AM IST In a fortified and emptied Washington DC surrounded by massive security and barricades after the recent attack on the Capitol, a hard-won but joyful tryst with democracy was kept. The new president and vice president, despite security concerns, walked for a short while in the parade, recreating some of the pageantries of former inaugurations. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply