Machhlishahr Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Machhlishahr Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Machhlishahr is an assembly constituency in the Jaunpur district, in the East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh

The Machhlishahr legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 7, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Machhlishahr Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Machhlishahr was won by Jagdish Sonkar of the SP.

He defeated BJP's Anita Rawat.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Jagdish Sonkar.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Jagdish Sonkar garnered 72368 votes, securing 34.73 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 4179 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 2.01 percent.

The total number of voters in the Machhlishahr constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.