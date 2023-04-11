TMC leader and former Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro quits as Rajya Sabha MP

The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC was reportedly upset with Faleiro after he refused to contest the 2022 Assembly election from Fatorda.
Trinamool Congress's (TMC) MP and former Goa chief minister Luizinho Faleiro resigned from the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar accepted his resignation with immediate effect, sources said on Tuesday.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Sachin Pilot Vs Ashok Gehlot | The power tussle in Rajasthan and the challenge for Congress
Apr 11, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Temasek's acquisition of Manipal Hospital — three big takeaways from the largest PE deal in Indian healthcare
Apr 11, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Pleasure economy | Sex, toys and the million-buck feeling
Apr 10, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Explained: Why this might be the best time to take a gold loan?
Apr 10, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
According to news agency PTI, Faleiro was being sidelined from the party affairs in Goa for a long time and was being nudged by the TMC leadership to resign from the Rajya Sabha.
The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC was reportedly upset with Faleiro after he refused to contest the 2022 Assembly election from Fatorda against Goa Forward Party's Vijai Sardesai, party sources were quoted by PTI as saying.
When the TMC made a much-hyped foray in the coastal state, it had asked Rajya Sabha MP Arpita Ghosh, who had a term till 2026, to quit and sent Faleiro to the Upper House in 2021.
Luizinho Faleiro had joined TMC after quitting the Congress in 2021.
First Published: Apr 11, 2023 2:38 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!