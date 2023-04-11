TMC leader and former Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro quits as Rajya Sabha MP

The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC was reportedly upset with Faleiro after he refused to contest the 2022 Assembly election from Fatorda.

Trinamool Congress's (TMC) MP and former Goa chief minister Luizinho Faleiro resigned from the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar accepted his resignation with immediate effect, sources said on Tuesday.

According to news agency PTI, Faleiro was being sidelined from the party affairs in Goa for a long time and was being nudged by the TMC leadership to resign from the Rajya Sabha.

The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC was reportedly upset with Faleiro after he refused to contest the 2022 Assembly election from Fatorda against Goa Forward Party's Vijai Sardesai, party sources were quoted by PTI as saying.

When the TMC made a much-hyped foray in the coastal state, it had asked Rajya Sabha MP Arpita Ghosh, who had a term till 2026, to quit and sent Faleiro to the Upper House in 2021.

Luizinho Faleiro had joined TMC after quitting the Congress in 2021.