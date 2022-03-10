0

Ludhiana West Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Ludhiana West Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Ludhiana West Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get latest and updated vote counting result of Ludhiana West constituency of Punjab including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Ludhiana West is an assembly constituency in the Ludhiana district, in the Malwa region of the state of Punjab.
The Ludhiana West legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Ludhiana Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Ludhiana West was won by Bharat Bhushan (Ashu) of the INC. He defeated AAP's Ahbaab Singh Grewal.
Before that, in the 2012 Punjab Vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Bharat Bhushan Ashu.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Bharat Bhushan (Ashu) garnered 66,627 votes, securing 54.38 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 36,521 votes.
In percentage terms, the victory margin was 29.81 percent.
The total number of voters in the Ludhiana West constituency stands at 1,82,455 with 88,238 male voters and 94,208 female voters.
