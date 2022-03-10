Ludhiana South Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Ludhiana South Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Ludhiana South is an assembly constituency in the Ludhiana district, in the Malwa region of the state of Punjab.

The Ludhiana South legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Ludhiana Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Ludhiana South was won by Balvinder Singh Bains of the LIP. He defeated INC's Bhupinder Singh Sidhu.

Before that, in the 2012 Punjab Vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by IND's Balwinder Singh Bains.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Balvinder Singh Bains garnered 53,955 votes, securing 53.05 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 30,917 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 30.4 percent.

The total number of voters in the Ludhiana South constituency stands at 1,78,167 with 77,189 male voters and 1,00,965 female voters.