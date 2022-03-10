Ludhiana North Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Ludhiana North Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Ludhiana North is an assembly constituency in the Ludhiana district, in the Malwa region of the state of Punjab.

The Ludhiana North legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Ludhiana Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Ludhiana North was won by Rakesh Pandey of the INC. He defeated BJP's Parveen Bansal.

Before that, in the 2012 Punjab vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Rakesh Panday.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Rakesh Pandey garnered 44864 votes, securing 36.02 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 5132 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 4.12 percent.

The total number of voters in the Ludhiana North constituency stands at 205063 with 96238 male voters and 108798 female voters.