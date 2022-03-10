Ludhiana East Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Ludhiana East Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Ludhiana East is an assembly constituency in the Ludhiana district, in the Malwa region of the state of Punjab.

The Ludhiana East legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Ludhiana Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Ludhiana East was won by Sanjeev Talwar of the INC. He defeated AAP's Daljit Singh Grewal (Bhola).

Before that, in the 2012 Punjab Vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SAD's Ranjit Singh Dhillon.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Sanjeev Talwar garnered 43,010 votes, securing 33.03 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 1,581 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 1.21 percent.

The total number of voters in the Ludhiana East constituency stands at 2,17,728 with 99,331 male voters and 1,18,373 female voters.