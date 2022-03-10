0

Ludhiana Central Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Ludhiana Central Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Ludhiana Central Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get latest and updated vote counting result of Ludhiana Central constituency of Punjab including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Ludhiana Central is an assembly constituency in the Ludhiana district, in the Malwa region of the state of Punjab.
The Ludhiana Central legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Ludhiana Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Ludhiana Central was won by Surinder Kumar Dawar of the INC. He defeated BJP's Gurdev Sharma Debi.
Before that, in the 2012 Punjab Vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Surinder Kumar Dawar.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Surinder Kumar Dawar garnered 47,871 votes, securing 46.47 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 20,480 votes.
In percentage terms, the victory margin was 19.88 percent.
The total number of voters in the Ludhiana Central constituency stands at 1,58,931 with 73,778 male voters and 85,142 female voters.
