Lucknow West Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Lucknow West Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Lucknow West is an assembly constituency in the Lucknow district in the Awadh region of Uttar Pradesh.

The Lucknow West legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 23, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and falls in the Lucknow Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 UP Legislative Assembly elections, the Lucknow West seat was won by Suresh Kumar Shrivastav of the BJP. He defeated SP's Mod Rehan.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Mohd Rehan.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Suresh Kumar Shrivastav garnered 93,022 votes, securing 42.76 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 13,072 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 6.01 percent.

The total number of voters in the Lucknow West constituency stands at 3.88 lakh, with 2.11 lakh male voters and 1.77 lakh female voters.