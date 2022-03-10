Lucknow North Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Lucknow North Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Lucknow North is an assembly constituency in the Lucknow district in the Awadh region of Uttar Pradesh .

The Lucknow North legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 23, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and falls in the Lucknow Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, the Lucknow North seat was won by Dr Neeraj Bora of the BJP. He defeated SP's Abhishek Mishr.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Abhishek Mishra.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Dr Neeraj Bora garnered 1,09,315 votes, securing 48.27 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 27,276 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 12.05 percent.