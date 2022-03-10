Lucknow East Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Lucknow East Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Lucknow East is an assembly constituency in the Lucknow district of the Awadh region of Uttar Pradesh.

The Lucknow East legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 23, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and falls in the Lucknow Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Lucknow East was won by Ashutosh Tandan 'Gopal Ji' of the BJP. He defeated INC's Anurag Singh.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Kalraj Mishra.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Ashutosh Tandan garnered 1,35,167 votes, securing 59.25 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 79,230 votes.