IST (Published)
Lucknow Central Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get latest and updated vote counting result of the Lucknow Central constituency of Uttar Pradesh, including leads, election results, candidates and vote margin news.

Lucknow Central Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Lucknow Central Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news update
Lucknow Central is an assembly constituency in the Lucknow district of the Awadh region of Uttar Pradesh.
The Lucknow Central legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 23, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and falls in the Lucknow Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Lucknow Central was won by Brijesh Pathak of the BJP. He defeated SP's Ravidas Mehrotra.
Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Ravidas Mehrotra.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Brijesh Pathak garnered 78,400 votes, securing 40.2 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 5,094 votes.
In percentage terms, the victory margin was 2.61 percent.
The total number of voters in the Lucknow Central constituency stands at
3.67 lakh, with 1.97 lakh male voters and 1.70 lakh female voters.
