Lucknow Cantt Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Lucknow Cantt Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Lucknow Cantt is an assembly constituency in the Lucknow district of the Awadh region of Uttar Pradesh.

The Lucknow Cantt legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 23, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and falls in the Lucknow Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Lucknow Cantt was won by Dr Reeta Joshi of the BJP. He defeated SP's Aparna Yadav.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Prof Rita Bahuguna Joshi.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Dr Reeta Joshi garnered 95,402 votes, securing 50.9 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 33,796 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 18.03 percent.

The total number of voters in the Lucknow Cantt constituency stands at

3.68 lakh, with two lakh male voters and 1.68 lakh female voters.