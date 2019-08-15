Politics
Lt. Col MS Dhoni celebrates Independence Day in Ladakh
Updated : August 15, 2019 12:24 PM IST
Dhoni reached Ladakh on Wednesday where he received a warm reception from the Army personnel and interacted with them.
Dhoni has undertaken duties of patrolling, guarding and post duties with the troops during his stay with the para regiment.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more