LS Privilege Committee seeks suspended MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's response on 'unruly behaviour'

The Privilege Committee of Lok Sabha on Friday decided to give an opportunity to Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to respond to allegations against him.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha may be asked to appear before the Committee on August 30, sources told news agency ANI.

Chowdhury was suspended from Lok Sabha for his 'unruly behaviour' on August 10 in the recent Monsoon Session of Parliament. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had moved a resolution for Chowdhury's suspension, saying he disturbed the House whenever Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ministers speak or a debate is going on. The resolution was passed by a voice vote.

The resolution was moved after certain remarks by Chowdhury on the prime minister during the no-confidence motion debate triggered an outrage from the NDA.

Chowdhury clarified his remarks saying said he had not insulted PM Modi. "Modi ji is sitting 'nirav' on Manipur issue, which means sitting silent. 'Nirav' means to be silent. My intention was not to insult PM Modi," the Congress leader had said.

"PM Modi did not feel that he was insulted, his darbaris (courtiers) felt so and brought this proposal against me. I came to know that (the matter) has been referred to the privileges committee and I have been suspended till then," he had added.

